GRPD: 1 person shot in the back on city's SE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that has injured one person Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. near Kalamazoo Ave SE and Adams Street SE.

Police say they are unaware of what led to the shooting, but it left one victim shot in the back.

The victim was transferred to a hospital by ambulance, authorities say, but their current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check here for updates.

