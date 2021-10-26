Grand Rapids shooting victim identified as 30-year-old man; police asking for tips

His death has been ruled a homicide and, GRPD detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them directly.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim of a recent fatal shooting on Grand Rapids’ southeast side has been identified as 30-year-old Demarcus Javon Brown.

According to Grand Rapids police, Brown was shot on Oct. 22 around 9:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Highland Street SE.

His death has been ruled a homicide and GRPD detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them directly at 616-774-2345 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.