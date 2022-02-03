Man sustains non-life-threatening injures in Grand Rapids shooting

Police say the victim's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a man arrived at Butterworth Hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Powers Avenue NW. The victim arrived at the hospital around 2:45 p.m., and police say his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The victim's car was found with bullet holes and it appears that the victim was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to police. The victim is cooperating with police.

Police were unable to confirm if the shooting was random or targeted.

This incident remains under investigation.

