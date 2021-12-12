1 injured in Grand Rapids shooting, investigation underway

One victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg was found walking near Home Street SW and Division Avenue. Police say the victim was uncooperative.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A shooting in Grand Rapids left one person injured Sunday morning.

Police say calls of a potential shooting victim came in just after 3:45 a.m. The victim was reportedly walking along S Division Avenue. Police say the caller had been approached by the victim, who asked the caller for a ride. When the caller contacted police, the victim walked away.

Officers later located two people walking near Home Street SW and Division Avenue. One person had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say the victim, an adult man, was uncooperative.

There is no information about suspects at this time.

