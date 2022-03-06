1 injured in 28th Street shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday morning.
Police say a call came in at 10:16 a.m. reporting that a man was shot in front of a business in the 2100 block of 28th Street. When officers arrived, the victim had left the scene. He later arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say a vehicle was found at the scene with damage consistent with gunfire.
No suspects have been arrested at this time.
This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.
