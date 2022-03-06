x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 injured in 28th Street shooting

Police say the victim left the scene before officers arrived. No suspects have been arrested at this time.
Credit: 13 On Your Side
Police say the shooting happened Sunday morning in the 2100 block of 28th Street.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday morning.

Police say a call came in at 10:16 a.m. reporting that a man was shot in front of a business in the 2100 block of 28th Street. When officers arrived, the victim had left the scene. He later arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a vehicle was found at the scene with damage consistent with gunfire. 

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Muskegon man to star in HBO series that kicks off Sunday