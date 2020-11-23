GRPD investigates after two shootings Monday afternoon

Police did not say if either shooting was related.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police were called to the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE in Grand Rapids Monday afternoon. The initial report was that multiple shots were fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found shell casings and one vehicle that was hit.

Police also said a victim of the shooting was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital 10 minutes after the shooting.

The victim was a 21-year-old man and was hit in the back. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. Police said he was shot while leaving his apartment.

GRPD is also looking into another incident were a man suffered a gunshot wound after a shooting in the 100 block of Labelle Street SE. Police said it was a man who was hurt but did not know where the incident occurred. The victim's condition in the second shooting was also unknown.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Police did not say if either shooting was related.

Police said the first call came in around 3:40 p.m. and the second around 4:47 p.m.