Police said the shooting occurred near Eastern Avenue and Oakdale Street SE.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after one person was shot Thursday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

GRPD in the area of Eastern and Oakdale SE investigating a shooting with 1 victim. PIO enroute to the scene. Please avoid the area. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) October 16, 2020

