GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was taken to an area hospital around 3 p.m. after he was shot, Grand Rapids Police said.

Investigators say the possible shooting scene was near Grandville Avenue SW and Tulip Street SW.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time, police said.

Cesar Chavez Elementary School is several blocks down from the scene of the shooting, and Grand Rapids Public Schools spokesman John Helmholdt said the school was placed under a brief lockdown.

The incident occurred right near the time of dismissal, so Helmholdt said the code yellow lockdown was a precautionary measure.

The lockdown lasted about 5 minutes and just delayed the dismissal time. All of the students are safe.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.