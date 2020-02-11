x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Grand Rapids South

1 shot near Wealthy Market in Grand Rapids

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
Credit: 13OYS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was shot at Wealthy Market in Grand Rapids Monday evening. 

Grand Rapids Police said that they responded to the shooting around 5:44 p.m. at 1012 Wealthy St. SE.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Hospital by a private transport. 

Police said there is no suspect information at this time. Officers are still investigating. 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.