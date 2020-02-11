1 shot near Wealthy Market in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was shot at Wealthy Market in Grand Rapids Monday evening.
Grand Rapids Police said that they responded to the shooting around 5:44 p.m. at 1012 Wealthy St. SE.
The victim was taken to St. Mary's Hospital by a private transport.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time. Officers are still investigating.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.