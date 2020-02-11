1 shot near Wealthy Market in Grand Rapids

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was shot at Wealthy Market in Grand Rapids Monday evening.

Grand Rapids Police said that they responded to the shooting around 5:44 p.m. at 1012 Wealthy St. SE.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Hospital by a private transport.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time. Officers are still investigating.

