12-year-old girl shot in the leg in SW Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg Tuesday evening in Grand Rapids.
Police said the girl was shot on Olympia Street SW near Grandville Avenue around 8 p.m.
Police said her condition is unknown at this time. The scene is still active.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
