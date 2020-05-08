x
12-year-old girl shot in the leg in SW Grand Rapids

Police said her condition is unknown at this time.
A Grand Rapids Police cruiser.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg Tuesday evening in Grand Rapids.

Police said the girl was shot on Olympia Street SW near Grandville Avenue around 8 p.m.

Police said her condition is unknown at this time. The scene is still active.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

