12-year-old injured in Grand Rapids shooting

The 12-year-old's injuries are not life-threatening.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department said a 12-year-old was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting Monday evening. 

Police said the shooting near Calvin Avenue and Adams Street SE stemmed from a prior altercation. 

