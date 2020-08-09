12-year-old injured in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department said a 12-year-old was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting Monday evening.
Police said the shooting near Calvin Avenue and Adams Street SE stemmed from a prior altercation.
The 12-year-old's injuries are not life-threatening.
