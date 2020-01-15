GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 19-year-old is recovering after he was shot in the left in Grand Rapids Tuesday evening.

Grand Rapids Police said the man was shot on Camelot Drive near E Paris Avenue SE. He was transported to Spectrum Butterworth to receive medical attention.

There are no suspects at this time, and police said no scene was located.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.