2 shot, injured in Grand Rapids Saturday morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police said two people were shot and injured early Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of the sound of gunshots. A short time later, two people with gunshot wounds arrived at St. Mary's Hospital.

Police said the vehicle the victims drove to the hospital had multiple bullet holes. The male victim had been shot multiple times in the "lower extremities," and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Police said the female victim was also shot multiple times and she is in critical condition.

Investigators recovered a rifle and multiple casings near Dolbee Avenue and Sherman Street SE.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and the incident is still being investigated.

