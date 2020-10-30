Armed man in stand off with Grand Rapids Police

Traffic heading in both directions on 44th St. SE is shut down.

GRPD and other police agencies are in a stand-off with an armed man, suspected of robbing a nearby party store.

The incident began, around 10:45 p.m. on the southeast side of Grand Rapids, near 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue.

According to GRPD, the man is suspected to have robbed the Town and Country Party Store on Kalamazoo Avenue. Police say, he then left the store and began firing several shots in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they set up a perimeter and were able to corner the man behind the party store. At one point, the man began firing shots in the air. A SWAT team has been called in to secure the area.

Grand Rapids Police says there is no immediate danger to the public at this time.

According to Grand Rapids Police, traffic heading in both directions on 44th Street Southeast, west of Kalamazoo Avenue is shut down.

This is a developing story.

