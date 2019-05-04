GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Friday evening on the southeast side of the city.

Officers responded to the area of Eastern Ave SE and Franklin Ave SE, blocking off a portion of the road while they investigated the scene where eight to 10 shots were fired.

The victim's head was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, according to authorities.

Grand Rapids Police said the shooting stemmed from a drug deal in the area.

A woman was questioned by investigators, but police are still searching for a male suspect who was with her.

