Car split in half after crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a crash on Grand Rapids' southeast side that left a vehicle split in half.
It happened early Tuesday morning on Lafayette Avenue SE between Fulton and Washington streets.
It's not immediately clear if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.
13 ON YOUR SIDE crews at the scene said the vehicle appeared to have hit a tree.
Authorities were hauling away pieces of the vehicle and clearing the roadway. The crash is still under investigation.
