GR Police: 9-year-old shot in the arm in accidental shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department said a 9-year-old was shot in the arm in an apparent accidental shooting Sunday.

The incident occurred at an apartment at Emerald Creek Apartments off E Beltline Avenue SE near Burton Street SE. Police said it appears the child accidentally shot themself in the arm.

The child was taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and is in stable condition.

The Major Case Team and Child Protective Services were notified.

