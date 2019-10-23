GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids' Roberto Clemente Park is due for a face lift -- and with recent state funding, will soon get one.

The City of Grand Rapids announced Wednesday it received a $300,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund. The City Commission actually approved the grant on Tuesday, during its bimonthly meetings.

The project will not only transform the park but will also be integrated into the adjacent Grand Rapids Public Schools' Southwest Community Campus and shared by the Roosevelt Park and Black Hills neighborhoods.

The project will cost roughly $1,000,000 -- the additional money will come from the City of Grand Rapids' 2013 parks millage and the Environmental Services Department.

The grant will support the following renovations and developments:

New outdoor discovery area featuring a play area, seating and stage that will provide recreation and outdoor classroom space for children. The play area will offer universal access and be made with natural materials such as logs and boulders.

Universally accessible 6-foot-wide and 8-foot-wide concrete walking trails that will connect park amenities and new energy efficient lighting for safety.

Demolition of current restroom, shelter building and parking lot. Amenities will be replaced with a new picnic shelter and a restroom building that meet universal design standards, accessible walkways, upgraded LED lighting and more.

New furnishings that will include bike racks, benches, picnic tables, grills, drinking fountain and trash bins to enhance visitor experience. Many picnic tables will offer space for wheelchair seating.

In addition to the following park upgrades, Roberto Clemente Park will also feature innovated day-lighted storm water infrastructure that will protect the Grand River and Lake Michigan. There will be bioswales, rain gardens, and education signage throughout the park.

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2020.

Roberto Clemente Park, located at 546 Rumsey St. SW, was established in 1911 as Rumsey Park. It was later renamed to honor the late Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Roberto Clemente.

