GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Plans for the Inner City Christian Federation to buy the old Eastern Elementary School in Grand Rapids and turn it into an apartment building are coming to fruition.

The development will help young homeless people and offer them support services to get on their feet. Inner City broke ground on the 501 Eastern Apartments Thursday, Nov. 15.

"ICCF has been working to provide affordable housing in the Baxter Neighborhood for the last 45 years," said Ryan VerWys, President and CEO of ICCF in a news release.

"In recent years, as we've seen rapid rent and home price increases, we've stepped up our commitment to creating and preserving housing in the neighborhood that is affordable to low-income neighbors."

