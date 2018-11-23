GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A shooting at a West Michigan home put a 5-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy into the hospital late Wednesday, Nov. 21st. Now the community is rallying around their family.

A GoFundMe page has been set up. According to its creator, the girl is in the intensive care unit and undergoing surgery to remove bullet fragments from her skull.

The page was set up to "help relocate the family to a safe home and to help out with any emergency housing in the meantime as well as any cost the family will incur as a result to this tragedy."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by email, MattGard@13ONYOURSIDE.com.

© 2018 WZZM