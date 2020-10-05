GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 32-year-old Grand Rapids man died in a single car crash early Sunday morning, police said.

The Grand Rapids Police Department responded to S. Division Avenue and Dickinson Street SE around 2 a.m. on a report of a single vehicle crash. When officers arrived, their investigation found that the vehicle left the road and crashed into a building.

The driver, the 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said it appears the driver was likely traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the road. The vehicle then rolled over and crashed into a building.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact investigators with the Grand Rapids Police Department Traffic Unit:

Officer Frank Barthel 616-456-3938 / fbarthel@grcity.us

Officer Andy Bingel 616-456-3414 / acbingel@grcity.us

Officer Justin Ewald 616-456-4282 / jewald@grcity.us.

Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Observer (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

