Grand Rapids mobile food pantry illustrates what's possible with teamwork

Madison Church and the Boys and Girls Club teamed up with the goal to feed 100 families Monday night, and their ambitions for the community go well beyond that.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Isn't it wonderful to have a neighbor you know you can count on? That's the kind of feeling you get when you see LaShaunda Hoskins and Joanna Demoor-Tannor in action.

Hoskins is the community engagement coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids Youth Commonwealth. Demoor-Tannor is the executive director of the Madison Church. Monday night they got together with more than a dozen volunteers and Feeding America West Michigan, with the goal of feeding 100 families.

"This is our third mobile food pantry," Hoskins said. "We've been doing our best to push it out through social media, through our networks, through those we are associated with so that we can reach that 100 mark."

The mobile food pantries are a monthly event. The next opportunity will come on July 15 with registration starting at 4 p.m. and distribution starting at 4:30 p.m. Anyone interested is encouraged to follow the Boys and Girls Club social media pages for updates about future pantries.

Those pantries, though, are just one part of a large team effort going on in the neighborhood.

"The collaboration here really has come in some really unique ways at the corner of Madison and Franklin with the Boys and Girls Club, Madison Church, Inner City Christian Federation, Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative and the YMCA," said Demoor-Tannor.

"There's a lot of organizations really coming together here to provide holistic care to our community in all of the different ways our communities are involved and committed here."

Demoor-Tannor says there's one very big collaboration story centered around the 415 Franklin property that will play out in a lot of different smaller stories in the coming months. An early childhood center is opening in the neighborhood in the coming weeks through the YMCA and ELNC. There will be some collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club and their after school programming and summer programming.

"What's beautiful is we all literally have a heart for community, for youth, for children, for families in general. To be able to come together and serve all of those families has been a beautiful collaboration for sure," Hoskins said.

Related video: