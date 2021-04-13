Grand Rapids Police identify body found in Plaster Creek as missing man

Crittenden was last seen on Jan. 27, 2021, after leaving the scene of a traffic crash near U.S. 131 and Burton Street SW.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday police in Grand Rapids identified 43-year-old Paolo Charles Crittenden as the body discovered last week lying in or near Plaster Creek.

The body was found around noon Wednesday, April 4 in the area of Cutler Street and McKee Avenue SW by an individual who then called the police.

Crittenden was last seen on Jan. 27, 2021 after leaving the scene of a traffic crash near U.S. 131 and Burton Street SW.

An autopsy has been conducted by the Kent County Medical Examiner and investigators have spoken with his family. At this time the circumstances into the death are still under investigation and awaiting results of testing from the autopsy.

If anyone has information regarding Paolo's death, they are encouraged to contact GRPD Detective Gregg Arsenault at 616-456-3324 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.