Grand Rapids Police investigate shooting of unmarked police vehicle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids said Thursday there is an investigation underway after an unmarked police vehicle was shot at on the city's southeast side.

According to Grand Rapids Communications Specialist Raul Alvarez, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Cass Avenue and Pleasant Street.

Alvarez said multiple shots were fired at the car but the officer was not hurt and able to leave the area without returning fire.

The motivation in the shooting is uncertain and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-774-2345 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

