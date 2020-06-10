Grand Rapids Police investigating homicide on city's southeast side

Police confirm one male victim has died from gunshot injuries.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side.

The shooting happened around 12:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Franklin Street SE, near Neland Avenue SE.

Police tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE an adult man was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died. It's still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police shut down Franklin Street from Neland Avenue to Alto Avenue, while officers collected evidence in connection to the shooting.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grand Rapids Police detectives at 616-456-3380 or through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

