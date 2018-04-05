GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police are asking the public for help in the search for a missing person.

Police say Lawrence Duane Colter is a 64-year-old white man with memory and medical issues. He just moved to Norwich Avenue near Oxford Street SW in the Black Hills neighborhood.

Colter left to take his dog for a walk around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3 and has not returned home, police say.

We are told he was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts walking a medium sized brindle colored dog.

Anyone with information on Mr. Colter's location is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616 -456-3400

