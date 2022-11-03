Grand Rapids Renaissance Church of God in Christ announces passing of senior pastor

Bishop Dennis J. McMurray and his wife Dr. E. Jean McMurray founded the church in 1992.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Renaissance Church of God in Christ announced the passing of founder and senior pastor Dennis J. McMurray this week.

An announcement on the church's website says he passed on Nov. 2. He was 63.

Known as Bishop McMurray, he and his wife Dr. E. Jean McMurray founded the Grand Rapids church in 1992.

A native of Muskegon Heights, Bishop McMurray earned an Associate's Degree from Muskegon Community College and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Grand Valley State University.

He attended the Christian Bible Institute and Seminary of Spring, Texas.

Bishop McMurray also presided over the funeral of Patrick Lyoya earlier this year.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

Bishop Dennis J. McMurray, On behalf of YOUR Church Family, Thank you. Posted by Renaissance Church of God in Christ on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

