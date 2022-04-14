Grand Rapids school makes and distributes 947 Easter baskets to area kids

Making Easter baskets for children who might not normally get them is an annual tradition for St. Paul the Apostle School.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With just days before Easter, St. Paul the Apostle School is buzzing with activity. Students are hard at work putting together Easter baskets for other children who might not otherwise get them. The final assembly and distribution are just part of a large community effort to make it happen.

"The kids wrote letters to businesses, and the business has responded. The church community has responded also by getting candy and donations, by friends and family," said Kathleen Swain, a student services employee who started this effort 22 years ago when she taught second grade.

The school was able to distribute 947 baskets to other local schools and a foster care agency.

Swain says that since its inception, this effort is designed to teach children to help others.

"Be kind. Help each other out, especially in this world that we're living in right now. When people are kind to each other, it just goes on and extends to other people too," she said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.