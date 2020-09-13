7 injured in shooting at Grand Rapids hookah lounge

Police estimate that 20 rounds were fired.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Early Sunday morning, nearly two dozen rounds were fired in a shooting at the East Paris Hookah Lounge in Grand Rapids. Seven people were injured in the incident on Stahl Drive SE near 28th Street and East Paris Avenue.

Grand Rapids Police said they responded to a call at 1:28 a.m. that 10 shots were fired. When officers arrived, police said they found shots were fired into the building and from inside the building.

Police estimate that 20 rounds were fired.

Six of the victims received non-life threatening injuries. A 29-year-old man was shot in the back, and police said his injuries were life-threatening. He is in stable condition.

Police said the victims all showed up at St. Mary's and Butterworth Hospitals Sunday morning. The department said they were "uncooperative."

The victims range in age from 21 to 37 years old. Six are men and one is a woman.

The shooting at the hookah lounge was the last in a string of overnight incidents in Grand Rapids. In total, 11 people were injured in shootings; two were shot around 10 p.m. at a vigil for the victim of a separate shooting Friday that killed one and critically injured another.

In a different location, a man was shot just after 10 p.m., and another man was shot in the arm at 11 p.m.

