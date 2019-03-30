GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — One person was injured in a shooting on the southeast side of Grand Rapids Friday night.

Around 7:40 p.m., Grand Rapids Police were dispatched to Ardmore Street SE near Burton Street SE on a report of a shooting.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but police have not released details on the severity of the injuries.

GRPD said they do not have information about a possible suspect at this time.

This is the second time this week that someone what shot and injured in Grand Rapids. On Thursday night, a victim was hospitalized in a shooting on the west side of the city.

