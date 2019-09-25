GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police said one person was shot in the southeast side of the city Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:27 p.m. on Woodlawn Street SE near Madison Avenue SE.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

This incident follows a violent weekend, where four people were shot within a 24-hour period on Saturday. Two of those people were killed and two others injured.

Grand Rapids Police continue to urge the community to cooperate with their investigations and come forward with any information to help solve the crimes.

RELATED: GR Police Chief urges public to end 'code of silence' on shootings

