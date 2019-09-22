GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There were four shootings in the city of Grand Rapids on Saturday.

After two fatal shootings occurred early in the morning, two more people were injured late Saturday night.

Around 2:15 a.m. GRPD officers responded to the 1000 block of Ionia Avenue SE on reports of a shooting. Before finding a victim, they learned a man with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital where he later died.

About an hour later Saturday morning, police responded to a shots fired call near Diamond Avenue SE and Sigsbee Street SE. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds; he later died from his injuries.

Late Saturday night, two more shootings occurred.

One person was injured by a gunshot near Ionia Avenue SW and Shelby Street SW. This shooting happened just a block away from the fatal shooting on Ionia Avenue SW.

Following that, a woman was shot in the foot near Lafayette Avenue SE near Highland Street SE. Police said she is expected to recover.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said they do not believe either of the Saturday night shootings are connected, and neither are the morning homicides.

The fatal shootings are the city's 12th and 13th homicides of the year.

