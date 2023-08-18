Grand Rapids to build two new fire stations, update city park with millions in state funding

The city received more than $90 million from the state's "Make it in Michigan" budget and will divide the money between multiple projects.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some Grand Rapids elected officials took a tour of two places on Friday that are beneficiaries of the state's Make it in Michigan budget. The city received $90 million that will be divided into multiple projects.

"This Division Avenue station was built in 1926," says Grand Rapids Fire Chief Brad Brown. "And it's just functionally obsolete."

For years, the city hasn't had the money to build a new one. Now, it has the money to build two.

"It feels fantastic," says Brown.

The state's "Make it in Michigan" budget brings more than $90 million to Grand Rapids. $35 million of that total will go to the fire department, which Mayor Rosalyn Bliss, Senator Winnie Brinks and Representative Kristian Grant toured on Friday.

The money will help replace the station on Division and build a brand new 12th station at Kendall and Kalamazoo to serve the third ward.

"The new station down on Kendall is going to shave minutes off response times," says Brown. "Minutes means lives in our industry, in our business. And so that's the one that we are most excited to get going as soon as possible."

The group also visited Martin Luther King Park, which will get $8 million from the budget. The money will go to the park's lodge, which the city says is long overdue for an update.

"This neighborhood has been asking and wanting a new lodge for well over a decade," says Mayor Bliss.

The new lodge will be modernized with both indoor and outdoor features to be used year-round.

Mayor Bliss is thankful to leaders at the state level for helping bring this money to Grand Rapids.

"Having the state support that investment has been so crucial," she says. "So I appreciate both Senator Brinks and Rep. Grant really leading the charge and being a strong voice for Grand Rapids in Lansing."

That money, something both Brinks and Grant are happy to provide.

"This budget reinvests in Michigan communities and people," says Brinks. "There has been an intentionality in what we do, in who we are helping, making sure that the residents with the greatest needs are receiving the greatest support."

Grant echoed that sentiment, saying she's proud to help the community she grew up in.

"To be able to work with partners that I truly respect to bring a big win like this home means a lot," she says.

