Grand Rapids virtual reality business offers chronic pain treatment for free

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A Grand Rapids business is taking a new, unique approach to treating chronic pain, and they're offering it for free.

When Amped Reality VR opened in 2019, it was for entertainment purposes, offering fun, virtual reality experiences. Now they've added a new function: one that could change how people view chronic pain treatment.

"That's one of the things we really pride ourselves on here, is helping people," says Greg Wander, owner of Amped Reality VR.

He was intrigued when he heard of a study saying his VR headsets could be used to treat chronic pain.

"Drugs aren't your only option again, especially with the risk of the addiction," says Wander.

So how does it work?

It all comes down to the core of virtual reality: transporting the user to a different world.

"If you transport your brain to another reality via VR, you can't live in those two, you can't live in two different realities," explains Wander.

In one of those realities, the person is dealing with pain.

"When they get into that painful situation, it's kind of hard for them to not focus on it, because you know, it's there, and it's painful," says Wander.

But in the other, they aren't. That distraction takes the person out of the painful fight or flight mode.

"With VR, with a distraction and the relaxing environment, if you can kick your brain and your system over into that relax and digest again, that can help the pain go away," says Wander.

He knows firsthand that relaxation is real.

"One of these I actually fell asleep in while I was testing it out," laughs Wander.

And he hopes to share it with as many people as possible, by offering it free of charge.

"We really want it to be a situation where we work with them to kind of say, okay, what does work and what doesn't work and helps you manage your pain," says Wander.

Amped Reality VR is located at 2923 28th St SE in Grand Rapids.

Wander says if you would like to set up an appointment, you can give him a call at (616) 608-5508 or send him an email at info@ampedrealityvr.com.

