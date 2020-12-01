GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Police are looking for the person responsible in a Sunday morning stabbing death.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Bates Street SE around 5:45 a.m. A 55-year-old man was found stabbed. First responders declared the man dead at the scene.

So far, police do not have a description of the suspect. Investigators believe there was some sort of fight or argument before the stabbing.

Officers are hoping to learn more about the exact cause of death after an autopsy.

Any information or tips can be sent to the Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or by email at GRPDinfo@grandrapids.mi.us. You can remain anonymous by contacting Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or at www.silentobserver.org.

