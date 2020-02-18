GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews battled a fire at a multi-use building in Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is at a building on the corner of Eastern Avenue SE and Oakdale Street SE. Crews at the scene said the flames started in a business called Painting by Jeff then spread to other parts of the building.

There is a commercial unit connected to the painting business, and that was completely destroyed. Apartments also share the building.

There was a partial collapse in the commercial unit.

Crews were using a ladder to reach the fire on the second floor and the roof.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but as of 5:45 p.m. crews were still on the scene battling hot spots.

