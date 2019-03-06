GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department arrested an "armed wanted fugitive" who they said barricaded himself inside a home on Jefferson Avenue SE near Hall Street SE Sunday evening.

Skiler Turpeau, 35, has been a parole absconder since January. He has a history of domestic violence and weapons charges. He was released from prison in 2016.

Skiler Turpeau

MDOC

Sgt. Cathy Williams with the GRPD said they received an anonymous tip at 6:15 p.m. saying there was a "wanted violent fugitive" in a house on Jefferson Avenue SE.

When officers arrived, Turpeau was sitting on the porch of the house. He told police that he was armed with a firearm.

Turpeau then ran out the back of the house where officers stopped him and saw his gun. He went back into the house and barricaded himself inside.

Officers called out other people who were inside the building and surrounded the house. A special response team and a heavy police presence responded to the scene.

After about three hours, Turpeau peacefully surrendered to police.

"We want to reiterate to the community that any time we have an incident like this, we have to put tape up or we have cruisers blocking streets, that is there for their safety," said Williams.

There were no other arrests made at the house.

"We would like to thank the brave anonymous caller who alerted us to the presence of this violent wanted fugitive, and all those that provide tips on criminal behavior," GRPD said in a news release.

