GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is negotiating with an "armed wanted fugitive" who they said barricaded himself inside a home on Jefferson Avenue SE near Hall Street SE.

Police said communication attempts have been ongoing with the suspect.

Jefferson Avenue SE is closed from Hall Street SE to Green Street SE.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

