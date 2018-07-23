GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police say the gunman who barricaded himself in an apartment on the city's southeast side has peacefully surrendered.

Sgt. Cathy Williams with GRPD said the suspect "had enough" and came out of the apartment after nearly eight hours. There was no one else inside the apartment and the suspect doesn't appear to be injured.

Police will stay on scene for quite some time as they clear out the building, investigate the area and collect evidence. Marshall Avenue will remain closed during the investigation to keep vehicles from driving over potential evidence.

The suspect's name has not been released. So far, the 38-year-old man is facing charges for violating parole and resisting and obstructing a police officer. Additional charges could be added throughout the investigation.

The incident started around 1:05 a.m. on Monday, July 23 near the corner of 33rd Street SE and Marshall Avenue SE. Police received multiple calls about shots being fired and they believed that the suspect had gone into a nearby apartment.

The multi-unit building was contained and all apartments inside were evacuated. Negotiators spent hours trying to make contact with the suspect, who has an extensive criminal history. He came out on his own around 9:30 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM