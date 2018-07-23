GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Grand Rapids Police say a gunman has barricaded himself in an apartment on the city's southeast side.

It started around 1:05 a.m. on Monday, July 23 near the corner of 33rd Street SE and Marshall Avenue SE. Police received multiple calls about shots being fired and they believed that the suspect had gone into a nearby apartment.

The multi-unit building is contained and all apartments inside have been evacuated, other than the one where the suspect is. Negotiators have been trying to make contact with the suspect, who is a 38-year-old man with extensive criminal history.

Police say there have been no injuries. It's not clear if anyone else is inside the apartment with the suspect.

Investigators urge people nearby to stay inside their homes. If you need to leave home to go to work or for any other reason, call 616-456-3400 and Grand Rapids Police will arrange for an officer to escort you.

This is a developing situation and we will have updates as soon as they become available.

