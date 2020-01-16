GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are looking for the driver who hit a child Thursday morning then fled the scene.

According to Sgt. John Wittkowski with Grand Rapids Police, it happened just after 7:30 a.m. at Cherry Street SE and Madison Avenue SE.

Wittkowski did not provide many details about the child, but said they were taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Ford Escape, which drove of north on Madison Avenue SE.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

