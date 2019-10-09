UPDATE: Authorities reopened Hall Street SE around 8:15 a.m. after knocking down a fire at a vacant home on Prospect Avenue SE.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire, but authorities are investigating the incident.

PREVIOUS STORY:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Tuesday morning commuters on the southeast side of Grand Rapids may run into some issues.

Authorities have shut down Hall Street SE between Lafayette Avenue SE and Madison Avenue SE for a house fire on Prospect Avenue SE.

According to the fire department, the house was vacant at the time of the fire -- which broke out around 5 a.m. The front of the home and the second floor saw the most damage.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the fire, however the fire investigator is on scene to learn more.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

A home on Hall Street SE in Grand Rapids was on fire this morning, closing down the roadway Tuesday, Sept. 10.

