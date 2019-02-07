GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Getting your favorite Krispy Kreme doughnut just became a whole lot easier.

The longtime doughnut chain announced they are now doing online ordering and delivery. There are currently four locations in Michigan that offer the service, including the store on East Beltline Road right here in Grand Rapids.

There are a few caveats though. First, online ordering only includes dozens, Brew Boxes and bottled beverages. Each delivery has a delivery fee which varies by location, and guests must place a minimum order of at least $7.99 for delivery. There is no minimum order amount for pick-up orders.

Coupons and promo codes are not applicable with online orders right now, but if you're a Krispy Kreme rewards member, you can still earn rewards with each online order.

The delivery range may vary by location, but Krispy Kreme aims for a delivery radius of five miles from the Krispy Kreme shops where they deliver.

Other stores delivering in Michigan include stores in Allen Park, Troy and Utica.

Not all locations deliver, but Krispy Kreme hopes to have online ordering at all of its locations by the end of 2019.

To see all of the participating locations, click here.

