'You're not alone' | Suicide survivor holds mental health talk in Grand Rapids

Emma Benoit was just 16 years old when she survived a suicide attempt. Now, she's making it her mission to prevent suicides across the country.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Emma Benoit has her coat packed. She's prepared for the cold winter air. A Michigan winter may not be a Louisiana native's favorite thing about traveling, but Benoit is more than happy to be coming here. She has a powerful message to share.

"If you're struggling right now, I want you to know that you're not alone. I was in that same place that you were in," she said in an interview over Zoom ahead of her trip.

Benoit describes herself as a perfectionist and a people-pleaser.

"I have always been the spunky, like, full of life, go-getter type of person," she said.

Under that bubbly personality and infectious smile, Benoit hid a mental health struggle beginning when she was 12 years old.

"I really hit a wall, and I really started to struggle with major insecurity and anxiety," she said.

"Facing all those challenges at the young age of 12, mental health being completely unheard of my entire childhood, it was a shock to me. I felt completely alone in the beginning stages of my mental health challenges."

Benoit said ages 12 through 16 were the hardest of her life.

"I really was just lost. I was a very lost child and then a lost teenager, and ultimately, all of those factors led to my suicide attempt when I was 16."

Benoit describes feeling overwhelming and immediate regret after her attempt.

"All of the things I wished I had thought of prior, you know, like my family, my loved ones, my life, my future, all of the things that I had planned, everything that I wish had come to mind before came to mind immediately after it happened, when it was almost too late," she said.

She woke up in a hospital bed, paralyzed from injuries she suffered during the attempt. She had to learn to walk again. That wasn't the only thing on her mind in those days.

"I knew that this is something that I need to look into. I need to learn more about mental health. I need to understand my story. I need to help others understand their story as well. So it was quite an instant journey for me realizing that suicide is a mistake," she said.

Benoit began a blog sharing her story. It was shared with the maker of a film called "Suicide: The Ripple Effect." The film's producer, Greg Dicharry, reached out and asked Benoit to participate in a panel discussion. Before long, they were filming a documentary about Benoit called "My Ascension." Testimonials call the film life-changing.

"It's the most incredible gift that I have in my life, is the ability to have a story that is so powerful enough to really change someone's life," she said.

The film is being shown at the Special Olympics Michigan Center for Inclusion at 160 68th Street SW in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 9. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

In addition to the film screening, Benoit will be part of a panel discussion and Q&A session. People will also be able to learn about mental health resources available to them in West Michigan. The event is free to attend, but you must register online.

