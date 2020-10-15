Man dropped off at hospital after SE side shooting

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after a man showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to Grand Rapids Police, around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday several shots were heard on Bates Street SE between Dolbee and Neland avenues.

Dispatch told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that about five minutes after that report, a man who had been shot showed up at St. Mary's Hospital. He was dropped off by someone driving a grey sedan resembling a Nissan Altima.

The shooting victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the back. He is in stable, but serious condition.

Following further investigation, police discovered multiple bullet holes in two houses and one vehicle on Bates Street SE.

No arrests have been made as of yet. The incident is still under investigation.

