Man shot in head overnight in Grand Rapids

Police say two people in custody are being investigated in relation to the shooting. The man is considered to have non-life-threatening injuries.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to the Grand Rapids Police Department around 1:45 a.m., a man was shot in the head in Grand Rapids' southeast side. It happened near Miss Tracy's Liquor store on Franklin Street near Neland Avenue.

Grand Rapids Police tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE that two people have been arrested and are being investigated in relation to the shooting.

Police say the 29-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.