GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A motorcyclist died after losing control and hitting a telephone pole in Grand Rapids the night of Saturday, Aug. 11.

The crash happened after 8:30 p.m. on Jerome Ave. and Burton St.

The Grand Rapids Police said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when they lost control and hit the pole.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, but later died from the injuries.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM