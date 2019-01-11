GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after shots were fired in Alger Heights Friday.

Officers responded to report of a fight on Blaine Avenue SE near Joslin Street SE. While they were heading to the scene, police were told it was a shooting.

The GRPD officers found no victims but did find evidence of shots fired. The incident occurred a few blocks away from Alger Middle School, but district representatives said the school did not go on lockdown.

There is no suspect description at this time, but anyone with information is encouraged to call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 .

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.