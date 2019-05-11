GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shots were fired outside a Boost Mobile store on Eastern Avenue SE near Burton Street SE Monday evening.

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski said a fight involving six people started inside the store and spilled outside around 6:30 p.m. At some point at least one gun was pulled out and shots were fired outside.

As far as police know, no one was injured.

Everyone involved in the incident fled in an unknown vehicle, Wittkowski said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact GRPD at 616-456-3400 or email at GRPDinfo@grand-rapids.mi.us or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

