GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a shooting that happened on the city's southeast side early Monday morning.

According to Grand Rapids Police, shots were fired into a home on Camelot Drive SE around 3:10 a.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

Suspect information was not immediately available, the shooting is under active investigation.

