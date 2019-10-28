GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a shooting that happened on the city's southeast side early Monday morning.
According to Grand Rapids Police, shots were fired into a home on Camelot Drive SE around 3:10 a.m.
No one was injured in the incident.
Suspect information was not immediately available, the shooting is under active investigation.
